Sir Paul McCartney sends 'love' message to Blackpool's Save Little Marton Mill campaign

By Richard Hunt
Published 25th Oct 2024, 19:16 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 19:57 BST
A campaign to help save Blackpool’s historic Little Marton Mill from futher decline appears to have been endorsed by none other than Sir Paul McCartney.

Blackpool man Kevin Hodgson set up a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise £50,000 for new sails and protective paint coating for the mill - and then he bombarded Facebook with linlks to try and drum up support.

Sir Paul McCartney appears to have endorsed the campaign to help raise funds for Little Marton Mill
Sir Paul McCartney appears to have endorsed the campaign to help raise funds for Little Marton Mill | third party

The mill is desperately in need of new sails - it is currently without any - and has a serious damp issue.

Owners Blackpool Council can carry out essential repairs but extra funding will be needed for the sails.

Kevin set up a petition and then the funding page and got the message out there in cyberspace

Little Marton Windmill
Little Marton Windmill | Little Marton Windmill

And among the ‘loves’and ‘likes’ that people added to the link was a very conspicuous one - a big red heart from a well wisher who appeared to be the famous Beatle.

Sir Paul acquired his own windmill - Hogg Mill at Icklesham in East Sussex, and turned it into a record studio.

The 'love' sent my the music legend
The 'love' sent my the music legend | The 'love' sent my the music legend

Kevin said: “His name came up on one of the sites I’d sent the link to and I couldn’t believe it.

“I have no doubt in believing it is genuine - Sir Paul really likes windmills and it’s great to get that sort of recognition.”

Although the music legend was not expected to commit any financial support to the fund, Kevion said the wide level of encouragement has been very welcome..

Anyone wanting to help the campaign can visit the sitehttps://gofund.me/e40c3943

