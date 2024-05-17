Sir David Attenborough surprises reception children at a Leyland primary school with sweet letter
Children at a Leyland primary school have had googebumps after receiving a something special from a living legend.
This term the children in reception at St Andrews C of E Infant School in Woodlea Road have been have been learning about minibeasts, as well as about Sir David Attenborough, his love for insects and the importance of protecting the environment.
After discovering it was soon to be his 98th Birthday, the children decided they wanted to make him a birthday card and set about making observational drawings, which were put together in a card that the children signed. Nobody truly expected a reply, but then a letter arrived at the school.
A spokesman said: “The children were so excited when we told them that we had been sent a letter. We had a think about who it could be from and all decided it might be David Attenborough! We read the letter and all got goosebumps. The children were so excited. When we asked them how it made them feel they said “special” “happy” “emotional” “excited” and “proud”.”
In the letter, Sir David handwrote: “Dear children and Ladybirds and Honeybees class. Thank you for sending me such a lovely card. I am so glad you enjoy my programmes. Best wishes, David Attenborough.”
To find out more about the school and it’s nursery provision, a community day is being helf on June 29. Visit the school website here.
