Major incident declared as sinkhole forces evacuation of 7 homes

A major incident has been declared in Greenfield, off Pole Lane in Darwen, following the appearance of a sinkhole.

The incident has caused sevens homes to be evacuated.

Teams from Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and emergency services and utility companies are working at the site, and the site developer has also been informed and is supporting efforts.

This morning (7.21am), Lancashire Fire Rescue said one fire engine from Darwen Fire Station and a drone unit attended the incident, which is currently being led by Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said: “Our priority is the safety of all residents in the area.

“A road closure is in place for Green Field. While Pole Lane remains open, residents are asked to avoid the area.”