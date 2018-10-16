Silent soldier will remember First World War heroes from Hoghton

Have your say

A silhouette of a soldier now stands at the entrance of a fortified manor house in Lancashire.

The Silent Soldier was unveiled in honour of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A ceremony at the War Memorial - opposite the entrance to Hoghton Tower - on Sunday saw a former president of the village’s Women’s Institute reveal the statue.

Tony Harkness, clerk at Hoghton Parish Council, said: “It is to mark the end of the First World War and also to mark the fact that people returned from the First World War.

“The Royal British Legion approached us about whether we wanted to put a silhouette figure and we thought the most appropriate place would be the War Memorial.

“At the same time Hoghton’s Women’s Institute approached us and said they wanted to celebrate their 90th anniversary.

“The asked to sponsor the Silent Soldier.

“They put on a short ceremony where they dedicated the silhouette.

“A plaque has also gone on the silhouette.”

At the event president of the WI, Anita Pugh read out the names of the group’s previous presidents.

A member of the WI also read a poem to commemorate its 90th anniversary.

Afterwards those in attendance - including county and parish councillors, WI members and residents numbering about 30 - also dedicated a bench in memory of parish and borough coun David Dickinson.