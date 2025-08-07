A significant quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered at a property in Great Harwood following a police raid.

Officers executed the drugs warrant at an address on Meadow Street on Tuesday, July 29.

Cannabis cultivation equipment was also discovered.

The property has since been secured.

No arrests have been made at this stage but police say enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We hope this reassures you that we do listen and we do act on information given to us.”

Information can be reported by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.