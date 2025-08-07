Significant quantity of suspected cannabis discovered in Great Harwood following police raid

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:25 BST
A significant quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered at a property in Great Harwood following a police raid.

Officers executed the drugs warrant at an address on Meadow Street on Tuesday, July 29.

Cannabis cultivation equipment was also discovered.

A significant quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered at a property in Great Harwoodplaceholder image
A significant quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered at a property in Great Harwood | Lancashire Police

The property has since been secured.

No arrests have been made at this stage but police say enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for witnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for the force said: “We hope this reassures you that we do listen and we do act on information given to us.”

Information can be reported by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePoliceDrugs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice