More details about Eden Project Morecambe could be known soon, the leader of Lancaster City Council has said.

Following her visit to the first Eden in Cornwall and conversations with a director leading the Morecambe scheme, Green Coun Caroline Jackson has spoken about Eden at the latest full city council meeting. She also spoke on recent developments with Lancaster’s historic Ryelands House and Wiliamson Park.

Regarding Eden Project Morecambe, Coun Jackson reported: “There has been some significant progress recently. Recruitment has commenced for five posts to work with Eden’s project director, John Pye, out of Morecambe Town Hall.

“There were diggers on the Morecambe site drilling exploratory holes to ascertain the circumstances for the foundations. And the latest Eden Project community conversation at Lancaster and Morecambe College attracted a good audience with plenty of searching questions.

“I had the opportunity to visit Eden in Cornwall and meet some of those who work there. After Cornwall, I came back with lots of questions about what it will be like here. I met John Pye and he answered a lot of questions and will prepare a briefing. Hopefully, we’re going to get a better sense of the project with slides and a briefing.”

Mr Pye is project director for Eden in Morecambe and, in June, he and others including Coun Jackson were among speakers at an Eden community conversation event held at Morecambe Football Club.

Another part of Coun Jackson’s update was about the city council-owned Ryelands House in Lancaster. The historic building was used by a local NHS trust for years until last year, when the trust said it no longer met health-and-safety standards.

Since then, Labour Coun Sandra Thornberry has raised concerns about damage to it by vandals, while North Lancashire Community Land Trust had a vision to redevelop the house. The property was recently advertised for rent or sale by an estate agent. Coun Jackson apologised for a delay in the process but said various statutory organisations were involved and things were progressing,

Elsewhere, following the closure of the Williamson Park Cafe, the situation there had improved, she said, with the opening of cabins to serve drinks and a covered seating area. Planning permission to demolish the old cafe is in progress and a replacement building will be considered. She would try to get some cafe images for councillors.