A significant police presence was seen in Ashton this afternoon after officers responded to reports of people carrying weapons inside a property.

Police were called to the scene on Inkerman Street at around 1.45pm where they swiftly arrested two individuals.

An 18-year-old man from Ribbleton was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or bladed article.

A 17-year-old boy from Preston was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Both suspects remained in police custody for questioning this afternoon.

Officers also recovered a large knife and a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs from the property.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that there have been some concerning incidents in Preston of late involving weapons and we just wanted to reassure you that we are taking this issue extremely seriously and taking positive action to tackle it.

“We will not tolerate anyone carrying weapons on our streets and if you are caught with them, you should expect a visit to one of our custody suites.

“You should expect to see an increased police presence in Ribbleton this evening as reassurance. Please feel free to stop an officer and raise any concerns you might have. “

Anyone who witnessed today’s incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0669 from April 16.