Shrimps fail to make the most of great start
The Shrimps enjoyed the perfect start to the game when Adam Mayor gave them the lead on 68 seconds but it all went wrong at the start of the second period when Danny Rose, Kieran Green and Rekeil Pyke earned the Mariners only a fourth league win of the season.
JJ McKiernan pulled one back with four minutes to go but the home side held on for a first win for interim bosses Shaun Pearson and Ben Davies.
The Shrimps made the best possible start when Mayor tucked away a perfectly weighted McKiernan through ball after just 68 seconds.
But from there it was the hosts, who played far better and it all went horribly wrong at the start of the second half.
Just seconds into the period Smith produced a superb save to deny Rose at full stretch.
After his heroics Smith was then left furious with himself as he failed to hold a left wing corner and Rose bundled the ball home.
With the home team lifted they added a second in their next move as Rose headed down a left wing cross at the far post and Green scored smartly from close range.
The Mariners added a third on 59 minutes with a well worked goal as Anthony Glennon proced a superb cross into the Morecambe box and Pyke stretched to divert the ball past Smith.
The Morecambe stopper denied the home side a fourth with another superb save to deny Pyke's shot on the turn as the Morecambe defence struggled to contain the upbeat Mariners.
Morecambe staged a late rally with Jordan Slew testing home keeper Harvey Carwright before McKiernan pulled one back four minutes from time as he smartly turned home a Slew cross.Eli King then had the chance to equalise in injury time but saw his effort blocked by the legs of Cartwright. Etha Walker flashed a late effort well wide but the home side held on for the win as the Shrimps suffered a second successive league defeat.
Grimsby Town: Cartwright, Glennon (Hunt 80), Green, Rodgers, Holohan, Pyke (Wilson 80), Khan (Eisa 71), Andrews (Clifton 58), Mullarkey, Maher, Rose. Subs not used: Eastwood, Waterfall, Hunt, Conteh.
Booked: Khan, Holohan, Hunt.
Morecambe: A Smith, Tutonda (Walker 88), Bedeau (Davenport 88), Bloxham (Songo’o 45), King, Mellon, McKiernan, Mayor, Senior, Slew (Melbourne 90), Connolly (Rawson 45). Subs not used: Pedley, C Smith.
Bookings: Tutonda.
Ref: A Young.
Attendance: 5,939.