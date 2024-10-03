Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s Showtown Museum is set to be the new home of a collection honouring one of the world’s most famous clowns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showtown & Blackpool Council say they are proud to announce the acquisition of the Charlie Cairoli Collection, an invaluable assemblage celebrating the legacy of laughter from one of the 20th century's most iconic clowns.

This collection fills key gaps in Blackpool's story and highlights its local and national significance in the evolution of British popular culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that it has been secured for future generations, Showtown says it will be meticulously preserved and made accessible through various venues across Blackpool.

The expansive array of treasures will be featured in rotating displays at Showtown, Blackpool’s new museum of fun and entertainment, which opened to glowing reviews in March 2024.

It will also be available for viewing & research at the Showtown History Centre, located within Blackpool Central Library and displayed at The Blackpool Tower, a historic landmark deeply connected to Charlie Cairoli's prestigious career.

The acquisition by Showtown & Blackpool Council has been made possible thanks to funding from the Arts Council England/V&APurchase Grant Fund, Art Fund & Friends of the National Libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showtown has announced its acquisition of the Charlie Cairoli Collection. | submit

What has Showtown said?

Caroline Hall, Curatorial and Collections Manager at the Showtown said: “We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for the support we have been given to acquire this amazing collection. Charlie Cairoli has always been important to Blackpool, for the joy he brought to so many, and this acquisition ensures Charlie’s legacy is always celebrated in our vibrant seaside town.

“For Showtown the collection also gives us an incredible window into the culture, history, performance and art & design of the world of Circus. Blackpool Tower Circus has brought the best of international circus to our doorsteps every year for 130 years and this collection will enrich and grow our understanding of the significance of the Tower Circus and the acts that have performed there.”

Read More Showtown Museum in Blackpool named as one of 10 best seaside attractions in UK

What are some highlights of the collection?

This remarkable compilation includes materials from the renowned Fratellini family, which highlight the deep connections within the global circus community and the tradition of passing down skills and routines through generations.

Showtown adds that this acquisition not only preserves the legacy of circus performance but also strengthens Blackpool’s status as a national hub for entertainment history and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A standout element of the collection is a series of letters from the British entertainment industry, written in support of Charlie during World War II, which offers valuable insight into his experiences during this challenging period.

The materials also include programmes, handbills, and correspondence that meticulously document Charlie's performances at the Tower Circus and his contributions to the war effort through numerous performances across the country.

The items will help form part of a new exhibition Showtown is developing which will explore Blackpool, its entertainers and its residents during the WWII period, due to open spring 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The muesum says this exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to delve deeper into this collection and discover the impact the war period had on performers like Cairoli.

Charlie Cairoli performed in Blackpool many times and made the town his home. | submit

When will we get to see the full collection?

A selection of artifacts from the Charlie Cairoli Collection is currently on display at Showtown and The Blackpool Tower.

The complete collection and catalog will be accessible following the reopening of the History Centre in Summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else has been said about Showtown’s new collection?

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Securing this collection is fantastic news for the council and Showtown. The acquisition, celebrating one of Britain’s most famous clowns, will ensure that the heritage collection remains in Blackpool, where it belongs. With nearly 40 seasons spent as the star of the Blackpool Tower circus, Charlie Cairoli is a true local legend so it’s wonderful that we have been able to utilise the grant funding opportunity to secure this historical collection. Not only will it add value to the council’s heritage collection but it will also celebrate Blackpool’s rich entertainment history with circus forming a key part of this.”

Leanne Manfredi, National Programmes Lead at the V&A said: “The Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund supports the purchase of a wide range of material for the permanent collections of non-nationally funded organisations in England and Wales. We are delighted that the Charlie Cairoli Collection of Circus and Performance 1775-1990s has been acquired by Blackpool Showtown, it will benefit audiences and researchers for years to come.”

Geordie Greig, Chair, FNL said: “It is always marvellous to be able to help an important local institution such as Showtown, Blackpool’s innovative, and first permanent, museum. To be able to help it acquire a very important collection relating to its entertainment history - circus, one of Blackpool’s most significant entertainments - is exactly what FNL likes to support. We are so glad that our contribution helped make this purchase possible.”