Shoplifter with 'flagrant disregard for court orders' jailed after targeting stores across South Ribble
John Molineux appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 16, where he pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from shops, six counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and one count of attempted theft.
The court heard how Molineux showed a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
He was sentenced to 48 weeks in prison and ordered to pay compensation to his victims.
Molineux remains subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order which is in place until May 2027.
His conviction comes as part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Police’s ongoing campaign to tackle shoplifting across the county.
The initiative targets both organised criminal gangs and prolific offenders, as well as opportunistic thieves.