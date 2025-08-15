A prolific shoplifter has been jailed and banned from entering Lancaster city centre.

Lee Mullen, 38, of no fixed address, was convicted of various shoplifting offences.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates Court on August 7 where he was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Lee Mullen has been banned from entering Lancaster city centre after being convicted of various shoplifting offences | Lancashire Police

Mullen was also jailed for 18 weeks for a separate offence of theft from a person and making a false representation.

As well as the jail terms, he was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) with the following conditions:

Not to enter Lancaster city centre except for any pre-arranged appointments with doctors or solicitors.

Not to enter the Aldi store on Morecambe Road, Lancaster.

Not to enter the Sainsbury’s store on Sainsburys, Lancaster Road, Morecambe.

Sgt Lindsay Brown, of Lancaster and Morecambe’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and it has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve.

“Through Operation Vulture, we will continue to work with our partners in the fight against shop theft, relentlessly pursuing shoplifters to ensure they are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The initiative focuses on hotspot patrols, increased police visibility in problem areas, and stronger collaboration with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, gain better insight into shoplifting trends and identify repeat offenders.