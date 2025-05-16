Shoplifter banned from Lancashire Asda, Aldi, and Co-op stores caught stealing £80 of meat and cheese

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 14:41 BST
A shoplifter banned from all Asda, Aldi, and Co-op stores in Lancashire was caught stealing £80 worth of meat and cheese.

The theft occurred at the Asda Express store on Moor Road, Chorley on Tuesday, May 6.

Most Popular

Adam Larkin, 37, of Lyons Lane, Chorley, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with theft from a shop and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Larkin was caught stealing £80 worth of meat and cheese despite being banned from all Asda, Aldi, and Co-op stores in Lancashireplaceholder image
Adam Larkin was caught stealing £80 worth of meat and cheese despite being banned from all Asda, Aldi, and Co-op stores in Lancashire | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Larkin was given the CBO in 2023, which prohibited him from entering any Asda, Aldi or Co-op store in Lancashire for three years.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates' Court on May 8 where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Paul Harrison, from Chorley’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Shoplifting has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve. It is not a victimless crime.

“Through Operation Vulture, we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure shoplifters are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers conducting hotspot patrols, increasing visibility in targeted areas, and building strong partnerships with retailers to improve intelligence sharing, gain a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Related topics:ChorleyASDAAldiCo-OpLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice