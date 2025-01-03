Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop linked to town centre trouble and a 14-year-old girl becoming semi-conscious from vodka has had its licence revoked.

Staff at Rossendale Food & Booze, 49 Newchurch Road, Rawtenstall, sold vodka to under-18s various times and a knife on one occasion, Rossendale councillors were told at a licensing review brought by Lancashire Police. Illegal vapes were also on display despite staff being advised to remove them.

The underage alcohol sales were linked town centre trouble including planned fights and anti-social behaviour at a Rawtenstall Market ‘Foodie Fridays’ event.

Pervaz Iqbal was named as a personal licence holder and Janayd Naim as a premises supervisor at a Rossendale Council licensing review into the issues. The Food & Booze shop’s premises licence is linked to a company based nearby at School Street Mini-Market, located at 404 Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, council documents stated.

Series of incidents

Councillors on the Licensing Sub-committee were told of a series of incidents in 2024. A licensing report stated. “In April, police became aware of reports of anti-social behaviour involving young people around the Rawtenstall Market area, in particular, when the market held ‘Foodie Friday’ events.

“Information stated under-age children were purchasing alcohol from Rossendale Food & Booze. This caused issues for the market and surrounding areas, including meeting for arranged fights and an under-age girl who had bought vodka from the shop ended-up semi-conscious and sick.

“In May, county council trading standards officers conducted an under-age sales test purchase. A 14-year-old volunteer attempted to buy alcohol and a knife. The test purchaser was asked for proof of age ID and did not produce any. The seller declined a sale of alcohol but a knife was sold, which is an offence.

“In June, Police Sgt Steve Dundon and a Rossendale Council officer saw a young females leaving the shop with a heavy-laden bag. The girls were spoken to. It was established that three 16 and 17 year-old girls had just been sold six cans of vodka. The staff member did not ask the children for any identification and he was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

Authorities said they were concerned about poor shop management and a meeting was held in July 2024 with the licence holder. Later that month, he sent some proposals for changes but the police felt the ideas were not enough. In August, the shop applied for a licence to store fireworks . But that was refused, due to previous under-age sales incidents.

Then in October 2024, the report added: “Two girls aged 14 and 16 conducted a test purchase. They were sold a 700ml bottle of WKD. The seller received a penalty notice for disorder again for the sale of alcohol. When asked about his training around under-age sales, he stated he received training at the start of July when he first started working. He made no mention of anything since. There were no records of him receiving any training,” the report stated.

Licensing objectives include protecting public safety and young people from harm, and preventing disturbance. anti-social behaviour and crime.

Councillor’s decision

Announcing the councillors’ decision after the licensing review, a Rossendale Council report declared: “It is clear that there have been a number of repeated incidents of under-age sales of alcohol to children, which is a criminaloffence. The council takes this very seriously. The protection of children from harm is being disregarded at the premises.

“The failure to uphold this licensing objective is further highlighted by thefact that one of the incidents resulted in a child who drank over half a bottle of vodka, which rendered the child semi-conscious and very sick.

“The incidents have led to anti-social behaviour around the area, which involved intoxicated children, and this affected local businesses. The sub-committee also notes that non-compliant vapes were on display. which is illegal. Advice was given by trading standards to remove these. However, advice was not complied with.

“The sub-committee feels there is insufficient management control at the premises. A licence holder has a significant level of responsibility in the day-to-day running of a business. You are under a legal obligation to ensure all staff are trained in all aspects of their job . In particular, Check 25 age ID training.

“It is clear that the Check 25 policy has not been implemented at the premises, which is extremely concerning given that that you are the licence holder, the premises is an off-licence shop and alcohol is sold to young minors.

“There no credible system to prevent under-age sales and no measures in place to avoid harm to children and to prevent crime and disorder.”

Given the number of incidents. the circumstances surrounding them and the child safeguarding issues, councillors said licensing objectives were being undermined by the breaches and failings.

Any side can appeal against the premises licence revocation to a magistrates’ court within 21 days of the official decision.