Shock as Preston golf club shuts

A long-established Preston golf club has suddenly closed.

The 18-hole Fishwick Hall Golf Club has been in existence for more than 100 years.

The scene at Fishwick Hall Golf Club today

Today the clubhouse on Glenluce Drive, off Brockholes Brow, was surrounded by heavy good vehicles.

Property was being removed from inside and outside the premises and concrete bollards blocked off the carpark.

It is believed a decision was made to close the course and clubhouse after the club went into administration.

A number of staff members are understood to have been made redundant.

The club was founded in 1912 by a group of enthusiastic amateur golfers, whose photographs can be seen in the clubhouse to this day.

According to Fishwick Hall's website, in 2015 the golf club split the original 12 directors into two governing bodies - the dignitaries of the club who represent the members both internally and externally and the directors who run Fishwick Hall Golf Club Ltd..

No--one was available to comment at the club today.