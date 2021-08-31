Sheep rescued by RSPCA after getting tangled in football net in Lancashire
A sheep has been rescued by the RSPCA after getting stuck in a football net in Rossendale.
A member of the public called the RSPCA after spotting the sheep in their garden in Bury Road on Sunday, August 22.
When inspector Vicki McDonald arrived, she could see the sheep had got the netting tangled around their neck - and had been thrashing around in a panic.
She said: "Sheep are naturally very wary of humans and this sheep did start to thrash as I approached her, however it was really important to subdue her and to get her free before she seriously harmed herself."
Vicky was finally able to untangle the sheep's neck from the net, and it suffered no major damage.
"I checked her over and she was absolutely fine - apart from perhaps feeling a little sheepish," Ms McDonald joked.
The RSPCA advises nets should be put away when not in use to prevent animals becoming tangled.
