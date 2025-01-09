Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of youths rampaged through a Tesco store in Accrington last night, vandalising food donations intended for vulnerable people.

Officers were confronted by a “large group of youths” at the store on Eagle Street following reports of antisocial behaviour.

The group had taken food from the donations section before throwing it on the floor and kicking it “to the point it was unusable”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is disgraceful behaviour with total disrespect and disregard towards the most vulnerable people of Accrington and the good people who have donated items.”

Police also reported an increase in incidents in the area, ranging from assaults, criminal damage and verbal and physical abuse towards both staff and the public.

Officers added they knew some of the girls were from the Clayton area, and efforts were underway to identify the individuals.

“Parents of these children need to take more responsibility and know where their children are and the problems they are causing,” the force added.

“Some parents may not be aware it's their child so we are asking them to double check and take them home if they are a part of this group.

“We are working with partner agencies and are currently looking at the appropriate actions to tackle the ongoing problem.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.