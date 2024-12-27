Sex offender wanted by police for breaching notification requirements has links to Lancaster and Morecambe

Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:48 GMT
A wanted sex offender has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Thomas Clough breached his notification requirements by failing to notify officers of his address.

The 37-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.

Thomas Clough breached his notification requirements by failing to notify officers of his address | Lancashire Police

He has links to Morecambe, Lancaster, and Workington in Cumbria

If you have any information about Clough’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 343 of December 19.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

