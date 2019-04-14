Severe delays reported following car crash on M61

Have your say

The southbound road of the M61 near Brindle has been closed and a detour put in place following a crash.

The incident was first reported around 10am at the Clayton Brooke junction.

Highways England closed the M61 southbound between the slip roads at junction 9.

Traffic was held by police at the junction while a detour was put in place along the slip road. Waiting cars were released at around 11.45am.

Severe delays for ten minutes or more have been reported, with congestion backing up to the M6 near Ribbleton, as well as on the M65 near the scene of the incident.

Drivers have been advised to make necessary journey preparations and to plan ahead if possible.