Several Preston playgrounds closed for refurb
The work includes painting play equipment, ball court fencing and Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs), and is being carried out by Holden Building Solutions.
The play areas will be temporarily closed whilst work is being carried out.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The maintenance will take place at the following sites:
Summer Trees Avenue.
Conway Park.
Meadow Park.
Brookfield MUGA.
Oxheys Recreational Ground.
Barlow Street.
Haighton Drive.
Williams Lane.
Haslam Park MUGA.
Moor Park MUGA.
Frenchwood MUGA.
Fishwick MUGA .
All work should be completed by the end of March, weather dependent.