Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:05 BST
Maintenance has begun across several play areas in Preston and will be ongoing throughout the month.

The work includes painting play equipment, ball court fencing and Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs), and is being carried out by Holden Building Solutions.

The play areas will be temporarily closed whilst work is being carried out.

The maintenance will take place at the following sites:

Summer Trees Avenue.

Conway Park.

Garstang Road.

Meadow Park.

Brookfield MUGA.

Oxheys Recreational Ground.

Barlow Street.

Haighton Drive.

Williams Lane.

Haslam Park MUGA.

Moor Park MUGA.

Frenchwood MUGA.

Fishwick MUGA .

All work should be completed by the end of March, weather dependent.

