Maintenance has begun across several play areas in Preston and will be ongoing throughout the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work includes painting play equipment, ball court fencing and Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs), and is being carried out by Holden Building Solutions.

The play areas will be temporarily closed whilst work is being carried out.

Maintenance has begun across several play areas in Preston and will be ongoing throughout the month of March. | Preston City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maintenance will take place at the following sites:

Summer Trees Avenue.

Conway Park.

Garstang Road.

Meadow Park.

Brookfield MUGA.

Oxheys Recreational Ground.

Barlow Street.

Haighton Drive.

Williams Lane.

Haslam Park MUGA.

Moor Park MUGA.

Frenchwood MUGA.

Fishwick MUGA .

All work should be completed by the end of March, weather dependent.