Several police vans were called out to a golf club in Whittle-le-Woods after a mass brawl broke out.

Police descended on Shaw Hill Golf Club and Spa Hotel yesterday evening to break up the brawl involving up to 60 people.

| Google

An eyewitness said they saw six police vehicles with flashing lights entering the building last night just before 11pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed they had attended the premises and made the group disperse.

They said: “We were called at about 10.30pm yesterday to reports of a large fight at Shaw Hill Hotel and Country Club, Whittle-le-Woods.

“Officers attended and the group, of around 60 people, was dispersed and left the area.”

It is unknown if the group had been attending a function at the three-star hotel. | Google

It is unknown if the group had been attending a function at the three-star hotel.

Shaw Hill Golf Club has been approached for comment.