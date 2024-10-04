Several police vans called out to Lancashire golf club after mass brawl breaks out

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:56 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 11:04 GMT
Several police vans were called out to a golf club in Whittle-le-Woods after a mass brawl broke out.

Police descended on Shaw Hill Golf Club and Spa Hotel yesterday evening to break up the brawl involving up to 60 people.

Police descended on Shaw Hill Golf Club and Spa Hotel yesterday evening to break up the brawl involving up to 60 people.
Police descended on Shaw Hill Golf Club and Spa Hotel yesterday evening to break up the brawl involving up to 60 people. | Google

An eyewitness said they saw six police vehicles with flashing lights entering the building last night just before 11pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed they had attended the premises and made the group disperse.

They said: “We were called at about 10.30pm yesterday to reports of a large fight at Shaw Hill Hotel and Country Club, Whittle-le-Woods.

“Officers attended and the group, of around 60 people, was dispersed and left the area.”

It is unknown if the group had been attending a function at the three-star hotel.
It is unknown if the group had been attending a function at the three-star hotel. | Google

It is unknown if the group had been attending a function at the three-star hotel.

Shaw Hill Golf Club has been approached for comment.

