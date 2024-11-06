Several suspects are wanted by Lancashire Police following a burglary in Lower Darwen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at an address on Barons Way in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers later released CCTV footage of several suspects they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to these men following a burglary on Barons Way in Lower Darwen | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the men, and we are now asking for your help.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 181 of October 4.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.