Several men wanted by Lancashire Police following burglary on Barons Way in Lower Darwen
The incident occurred at an address on Barons Way in the early hours of Monday morning.
Officers later released CCTV footage of several suspects they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the men, and we are now asking for your help.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 181 of October 4.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.