Several men wanted by Lancashire Police following burglary on Barons Way in Lower Darwen

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:19 BST
Several suspects are wanted by Lancashire Police following a burglary in Lower Darwen.

The incident occurred at an address on Barons Way in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers later released CCTV footage of several suspects they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to these men following a burglary on Barons Way in Lower Darwenplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to these men following a burglary on Barons Way in Lower Darwen | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the men, and we are now asking for your help.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 181 of October 4.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

