Eden Heslop, 7, will chop off her 'princess hair' for the Little Princess Trust and Cancer Research UK, photo: Ian Heslop.

Many were relieved when hairdressers and salons reopened this month but none more so than Eden Heslop, 7.

The fundraiser will be making a special trip to the hairdresser on May 13 when she will say goodbye to her long hair in favour of a shorter style.

She has been waiting two months for the salons to reopen

Eden will support not one, but two charities: she will raise money for Cancer Research UK and her hair will be mailed to charity Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair.

“I have decided to chop some of my hair off to raise some money for charity and so if any people have some special medicine that makes their hair come off I can send my hair and this can help them," she said.

Eden has already raised more than £630 of her £700 target via her JustGiving page and surpassed her original target of £100 in just five hours.

Her fundraiser has also been supported by her head teacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary, Mrs Arran Brogden.

Eden’s Father, Ian Heslop, said his daughter had ‘always wanted long rapunzel hair’ but 'warmed to the idea' of a haircut after learning about the Little Princess Trust.

“We saw a charity video on YouTube and Eden warmed to the idea of letting somebody else have her hair after the haircut,” Ian said.

Mum Emma said ‘kind and thoughtful’ Eden also chose to support Cancer Research UK “in honour of those we love who have fought cancer or are still fighting with eye-watering strength and determination”.

Eden’s JustGiving page can be found at this link.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real-hair wigs for young people who have lost their hair following illness or treatment, such as chemotherapy.