Seven people arrested after 'handgun' recovered during Great Harwood raid

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:02 BST
Seven people were arrested following the recovery of a suspected handgun during a police raid in Great Harwood.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Meadow Street at approximately 9am yesterday.

They seized a suspected handgun during the operation, which will undergo further analysis by ballistic experts.

Seven people were arrested following the recovery of a suspected handgun in Great HarwoodSeven people were arrested following the recovery of a suspected handgun in Great Harwood
In addition to the firearm, police also confiscated a caravan and a Nissan X-Trail vehicle.

Seven individuals, aged between 18 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Police confirmed enquiries were ongoing.

Assistant Chief Con Karen Edwards said: “We will continue to work with our partners to target and arrest those who engage in serious criminality, and I hope that today’s action shows that we will take action on the issues that are of most concern to our communities.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0170 of January 8.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

