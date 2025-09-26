Seven Lancashire businesses have been announced as winners for the Northern England Curry Awards 2025.

Oceanic Awards announced the winning line up, which shine a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

This year’s finalists represent the crème de la crème of curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the North of England.

These awards come following the success of the English Curry Awards over the last 13 years.

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which took place recently at Moor Hall Hotel & Spa, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield.

Irfan Younis, Spokesperson for the Northern Curry Awards 2025 said: “It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The winners for the Northern England Curry Awards 2025 are:

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Lancashire)

Barlick Raj Balti in Barnoldswick.

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Lancashire)

Thira Restaurant, Blackburn.

Takeaway of the Year

Shagor in Burnley.

Outstanding Achievement went to Sunrise Tandoori in Wigan.

Recognised for Excellence was Shapla Indian Takeaway in Chorley.

Outstanding Achievement went to Barlick Raj Balti in Barnoldswick.

Recognised for Excellence was Sangam Balti House in Preston.