A serial abuser who threatened to murder his ex-girlfriend – and the police who came to arrest him – in Blackpool has been jailed.

Roofer Peter Brittles pleaded guilty to making threats to kill during an incident outside a sports bar in the town.

He was sent to prison for 14 months and gave Judge Richard Archer a cheeky thumbs up as he was led from the dock to the cells.

A serial abuser who threatened to murder his ex-girlfriend in Blackpool has been jailed | Google

The court was told the 37-year-old had a “very poor” record of domestic violence.

Among 41 previous offences on his record were wounding with intent, two cases of assault causing actual bodily harm and two of battery.

One of the assaults in 2021 was against the same woman as the latest offence. But the victim declined to make a statement to the court about the impact it had on her.

Judge Archer was told police in the resort were called to an incident in Topping Street where it was alleged a woman had been spat on and assaulted.

Brittles, who was on a trip to Blackpool from Merseyside, resisted and had to be taken down to the floor by officers.

He refused to calm down and shouted to the woman: “You’re dead, you’re dead.”

He repeated the warning a number of times and when told by police to quieten down he screamed: “I’m not arsed, I’ll kill you as well. I’ll kill anyone.”

When arrested and interviewed at the police station later he gave “no comment” answers to all questions.

Police bodycam footage of the struggle involving Brittles and the officers was shown in court where he could be heard threatening to kill his partner on several occasions and also to kill police.

The prosecution claimed he had “a history of violence towards the victim” and, although she had decided not to support the prosecution against him, it was alleged the threats must have caused her some distress.

Defence barrister Ellie McManus said her client had been out of work at the time after having to give up his job as a roofer due to ill health.

She said that despite his record Brittles, of Warwick Road, Liverpool, had not completed any courses relating to domestic abuse but was willing to if the court would grant him his freedom. He also had a history of substance abuse from an early age.

“He does not dispute the history of violence towards her (his ex-partner)”, but she added there had been no suggestion of any weapon being involved.

Judge Archer said that Brittles had travelled to Blackpool in July this year and had been with the woman when there was “an incident” outside a sports bar.

He said that during the struggle with police he had made threats more than once to kill the woman and the threats could be clearly heard on the bodycam footage played in court.

“You indicated you would kill police officers as well, but I don’t sentence you for that today,” added the judge.

He said that despite a defence call for him to step back from a custodial sentence he felt only an immediate jail term was appropriate.

And he added that a pre-sentence report on Brittles compiled by the Probation Service made “grim reading”.

It made him, he said, “a risk to the public, particularly females you are in a relationship with”.

A restraining order already in place, banning him from making any contact with the woman, was extended. He was warned that if he breached it he would “return to custody”.