Sentimental items stole in house burglary in Preston
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a house in Preston in which sentimental items were stolen.
The break-in occurred at a house on Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, between 7pm last night and 8am this morning, (Tuesday December 10), whilst the occupants of the house were inside.
A wallet containing cash and two pocket watches, which are of significant sentimental value, were stolen.
Police said: “If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area during this time or know where these items could be, please contact us.”
Police can be contacted on 101 quoting the log number 222 of 10th December 2024 or email [email protected]