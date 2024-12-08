Section of Crescent West in Cleveleys closed after British Heart Foundation store damaged during Storm Darragh
A chunk of concrete fell from the British Heart Foundation shop in Crescent West on Saturday morning.
Pictures from the scene show the concrete had been located above a second story window.
The incident occurred as winds of up to 80mph battered Lancashire during Storm Darragh - the fourth named storm of the season.
Firefighters temporarily cordoned off the pavement as they cleared the scene and checked the rest of the building.
No injuries were reported.
Crescent West remained closed at the junction of Runnymede Avenue on Sunday, with traffic diverted past the Aldi store.
Traffic was subsequently backing up to Anchorsholme Lane West, resulting in traffic on Luton Road and North Drive.
Congestion was also building on Victoria Road West in the town centre.
