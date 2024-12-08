A section of road in Cleveleys was closed after concrete fell from a shop during Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A chunk of concrete fell from the British Heart Foundation shop in Crescent West on Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene show the concrete had been located above a second story window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chunk of concrete fell from the British Heart Foundation shop in Cleveleys during Storm Darragh | National World

The incident occurred as winds of up to 80mph battered Lancashire during Storm Darragh - the fourth named storm of the season.

Firefighters temporarily cordoned off the pavement as they cleared the scene and checked the rest of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Crescent West remained closed at the junction of Runnymede Avenue on Sunday, with traffic diverted past the Aldi store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crescent West remained closed at the junction of Runnymede Avenue on Sunday | National World

Traffic was subsequently backing up to Anchorsholme Lane West, resulting in traffic on Luton Road and North Drive.

Congestion was also building on Victoria Road West in the town centre.

The incident occurred as winds of up to 80mph battered Lancashire during Storm Darragh - the fourth named storm of the season.