Published 29th Oct 2025, 18:35 GMT
Police are urging the public not to approach a wanted sex offender who has breached his notification requirements.

Ashley Barratt, 38, who also uses the name Ashley Clarke, is being sought after failing to tell authorities where he is living.

Barratt is 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair, green eyes and a distinctive rosary bead tattoo around his neck.

Ashley Barratt is a wanted sex offender who has breached his notification requirements.placeholder image
Ashley Barratt is a wanted sex offender who has breached his notification requirements. | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackburn, Leeds and Manchester, particularly the Piccadilly Gardens area.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “If you see him, please do not approach him.

“Contact us on 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.

“If you have any information about where he may be, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0893 of October 29.”

