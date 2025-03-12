Search to find missing pilot after microlight aircraft last seen in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling on Monday
A microlight aircraft was found in the Pilling area on Monday.
Garstang and Over Wyre Police received a report of the aircraft being found in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling at 10:35am Monday (10th March).
A spokesperson for Garstang and Over Wyre Police said: “Searches, including by the Police Helicopter were conducted on Monday and enquiries are ongoing to locate the pilot.
“At this stage in our enquiries, and following the searches, we do not believe them to have been seriously injured.
“We’re asking for anyone who saw the Microlight, which is pictured below, to please get in touch with us.”