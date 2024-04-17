Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are ancient trees, tall trees and wide trees, but which is Lancashire’s highest tree?

There are Yew trees dipping their toes in the salty water of the Irish Sea at Jenny Brown’s Point to the south of Silverdale, but which tree could be the highest above sea level? Lancashire Wildlife Trust need your help to find the answer.

“This is a question I am often asked”

Finding the county’s top tree will be good fun over spring and summer, but it will also help the Trust to write a woodland strategy for the county as part of the Local Nature Recovery Network. John Lamb, Senior Conservation Officer at the Trust, said: “This is a question I am often asked and do not know the answer.

“It would be good to hear from members of the public who regularly see trees on some of our moors. This will provide valuable information about how some trees can thrive on higher ground. “It would also be interesting to hear about your favourite tree and other interesting tree or woodland stories.”

How to get involved

The Trust is asking people to share their tree data with them via Facebook, Instagram and X (@LancsWildlife) with suggested locations, species and a rough estimate of its height above sea level. John and his colleagues can then check each tree and publish a list of the top three highest trees in the county.