Search continues for missing Nateby boy, 14, who has links to Preston and Blackpool
Riley Whalley is missing from Nateby, near Garstang.
The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a black and grey hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
He was also carrying a yellow JD bag and a black JD bag.
Riley has links to several areas of Preston, including the city centre, as well as Blackpool and Skelmersdale.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and want to trace him.”
Anyone with information about Riley’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1525 of July 26.