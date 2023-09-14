Watch more videos on Shots!

Riley Whalley is missing from Nateby, near Garstang.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a black and grey hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He was also carrying a yellow JD bag and a black JD bag.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find Riley Whalley is missing from Nateby (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Riley has links to several areas of Preston, including the city centre, as well as Blackpool and Skelmersdale.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and want to trace him.”