The search continues for a wanted man who has links to Preston and Blackburn.

Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison.

The 28-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, with blonde, wavy, receding hair.

He has links to Preston and Blackburn.

If you have any information about McGovern’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.