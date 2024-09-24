Search continues for man wanted on recall to prison who has links to Preston and Blackburn
Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison.
The 28-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, with blonde, wavy, receding hair.
He has links to Preston and Blackburn.
If you have any information about McGovern’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.