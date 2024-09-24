Search continues for man wanted on recall to prison who has links to Preston and Blackburn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The search continues for a wanted man who has links to Preston and Blackburn.

Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison.

The 28-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, with blonde, wavy, receding hair.

Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prisonKyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison
Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He has links to Preston and Blackburn.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about McGovern’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePrestonPoliceBlackburn