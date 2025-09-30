Police are continuing to search for a convicted paedophile with distinctive “deformed toes” and links across Lancashire.

Stephen Pennington is wanted for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The 37-year-old is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child.

He was jailed again in 2024 for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

Pennington – who is also known to use the names Steven Cayzer and Stuart Rigby – is described as around 5ft 10in tall, with tattoos on his neck, hand and body.

Police say he has “deformed toes which turn outwards”, a distinctive feature that may help identify him.

He is believed to have connections to Blackpool, Blackburn and Wigan.

Anyone who sees Pennington is urged to call 999 immediately.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, email at [email protected] or call 01254 353 246, quoting log number 04/164594/25.