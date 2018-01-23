Scouts in Lancashire honoured with Chief Scout Gold Award: With video

Youngsters from scout groups across Lancashire received the highest award a young scout can achieve as they were presented with the Chief Scout Gold Award.
For a related story click here /why-business-is-booming-for-the-county-s-scouts-1-8488675
County Commissioner, said: “The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award that you can achieve in the scout section. It is a difficult badge to earn, and to do so you must complete a number of challenges – including learning about the world, teamwork, and adventure. The young people that have earned this award have shown great resilience, commitment, and determination, and they should all be rightfully proud of their achievements.”