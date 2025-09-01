A 91m-high meteorological mast will be built on moorland north of Manchester later this month as part of a controversial wind farm scheme.

It marks a huge step forward in the development of Scout Moor II, which is expected to be England’s largest onshore wind farm.

The overall project, tabled by Cubico Sustainable Investments, would see 17 new wind turbines, up to 180m tall, built on the peatland between Rochdale, Edenfield and Rawtenstall.

CGI of how the new Scout Moor II wind farm could look | Cubico/Virtual Planit/LDRS

The meteorological mast, which was approved by Rossendale Borough Council on June 24, will collect detailed wind and weather data.

This information will play a vital role in shaping the final design of the wind farm, according to Cubico.

The mast installation is scheduled to take place between September 15 and September 18. Access will be along Rooley Moor Road, which will remain open to walkers, cyclists and horse riders throughout.

The mast is a temporary structure, in place for up to three years, although it will be removed sooner if enough data is collected before then, according to Cubico. The mast would also help Cubico in securing funding for the wind farm, which they hope to build by 2030.

Before the next stage of the project can proceed, planning permission for the actual wind farm would be required – which is set to be heavily opposed by local objectors and the campaign group ‘Say NO to Scout Moor 2’.

Scout Moor II would see 17 turbines built, next door to the 26 already on the hillside, with the potential to generate up to 100 megawatts (“MW”) of clean electricity – enough to power around 100,000 homes each year. In addition, the project is anticipating one of the largest moorland restoration schemes in the north of England and a £20million Community Wealth Fund to support local priorities.

Campaigners are skeptical about Cubcio’s plans. Say NO to Scout Moor 2 believes the wind farm will not generate the amount of electricity billed; the peatland will be destroyed beyond repair; no community benefit through jobs will come; and that it will dominate the skyline.

Peter Rowe, development manager at Cubico said: “The installation of the met mast is a significant milestone for Scout Moor II and demonstrates real momentum behind a project that can deliver clean, homegrown energy for thousands of households and businesses across the North West while also restoring moorlands, creating jobs and investing in communities.

“Scout Moor II has the potential to be a flagship scheme for the UK – showing how we can tackle climate change, strengthen our energy security and bring benefits for local people and the environment. Today’s step takes us closer to making that vision a reality.”