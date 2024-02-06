Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A high school in Leyland has closed today after a burst mains left the school and nearby homes without water.

St Mary's in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, informed parents at 7.30am and said all pupils will have access to online learning.

United Utilities said homes and businesses in the PR25 area of the town are affected, leaving properties with no water or poor pressure.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Due to no water/low pressure in the area, affecting school, we are closed to all pupils.

"Apologies for inconvenience. We will keep all updated once we know more information from United Utilities."

At 9.30am, it added: "Further to our message earlier. United Utilities have now updated their website to confirm works are underway to fix the problem.

"Work has been set for all pupils via Classcharts. Thank you for your understanding."

What's happened?

United Utilities said engineers are on site but did not indicate when the water supply is expected to be restored to affected homes and businesses.

A message on its website says: "We're investigating a problem in your area, which may mean you have no water, or low water pressure.