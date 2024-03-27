These were the scenes as fire crews tackled a rooftop blaze at the new civil service offices in Cookson Street this morning.
Thick black smoke was billowing from the top of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene at 10.48am, with police closing off roads around the burning building.
The fire was swiftly brought under control and efforts are ongoing to dampen down the scorched upper floors of the seven-storey building, which was under construction and due to open in 2025.
1. Fire breaks out at new civil service offices, Blackpool
Thick black smoke can be seen rising from the under construction civil service offices in Talbot Gateway this morning
2. Fire breaks out at new civil service offices, Blackpool
Fire crews at the scene in Cookson Street, Blackpool
3. Fire breaks out at new civil service offices, Blackpool
The fire is now under control, say the fire service, while efforts are ongoing to dampen down the top of the building Photo: Amy Nield
4. Fire breaks out at new civil service offices, Blackpool
A fire has broke out at the new civil service offices at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool this morning. Picture credit: Tanya Leeming
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.