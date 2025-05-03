Say hello to 19 adorable babies born in April at Royal Preston Hospital

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 15:41 BST

Royal Preston Hospital proudly welcomed 19 tiny bundles of joy into the world this April.

Meet these precious little ones below:

Baby Ezra, born April 1 at 6.46pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Fleur Buckley and Nathan Longmire from Leyland. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Phoebe Barbara, born April 2 at 12.49pm, weighing 8lb 1oz, to Danielle and Paul Halliwell from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Rico, born April 4 at 6.39am, weighing 6lb 6oz, to Elisha Boylan and Sebastian Hall from Chorley. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Elijah, born April 4 at 6.17pm, weighing 6lb 1oz, to Tamika Cox and Harry Boyd from Leyland. Photo: Michelle Adamson

News you can trust since 1886
