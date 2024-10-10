Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An established farm shop and tea room business- as well as a connected farmhouse - have gone on the market.

Due to the owners’ retirement, Saswick House Farm in Roseacre, near Kirkham, is being offered for £1.695m.

For your money you would get a five-bed detached home, thriving farm shop and tea rooms, agricultural buildings and a small registered caravan site set in 1.87 acres. The business is highly-rated on Tripadvisor at 4.5/5 and 4.7/5 on Google Reviews, with customers commenting on the friendly staff and excellent range of produce available.

Agent Armistead Barnett say the business - which is still trading as normal- has “fantastic further potential to further develop and expand” and is “ideal for those looking to run a business at home and potentially enjoy a change in lifestyle.”

Farmshop and tea rooms

Saswick House Farm Shop and Tea Rooms opened in 2016. The main entrance leads you to through the Farm Shop which sells locally sourced meat, dairy products and vegetables, while the café concentrates on home-made food, again with a strong emphasis on local provenance.

The Tea Rooms provide for 83 covered places in the converted buildings with a well furnished kitchen and preparation area, reception counter and bar area. Further outdoor seating and entertaining area takes the total capacity to just over and 120 covers. The Tea Rooms are all accommodated in the sympathetically converted farm buildings. Opening times are Wednesday to Saturday from 9am—5.30pm and Sunday trading hours of 9am to 4pm.

The latest audited accounts indicated a gross turnover of the business in excess of £650,000.