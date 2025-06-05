SAS back in Blackpool as special forces carry out night training exercises in Lancashire

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The SAS have returned to Blackpool as Britain’s most elite soldiers carry out further training around Lancashire this week.

The UK special forces are back on the Fylde coast, where they are regularly seen practising night flying and other exercises.

Yesterday, a pair of SAS Dauphin helicopters - known as ‘Blue Thunder’ - touched down at Blackpool Airport, which they use as a base when conducting training in the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

One of two SAS Dauphin helicopters spotted at Blackpool Airport during training exercises on Wednesday (June 4)One of two SAS Dauphin helicopters spotted at Blackpool Airport during training exercises on Wednesday (June 4)
One of two SAS Dauphin helicopters spotted at Blackpool Airport during training exercises on Wednesday (June 4) | Paul Webster

Last night, residents reported hearing the special ops choppers thundering above rooftops between 5pm and midnight.

In 2023, a pair of SAS helicopters touched down on the roof of Blackpool Sixth Form College. You can read more about the exercise here.

Where can you see them next?

The SAS are expected to be in our skies again tonight, with further training planned for the Galgate area of Lancaster from 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They usually maintain a low profile and avoid daylight exercises, where they might wind up in a viral social media video. They can be difficult to spot at night as well, as they often operate without lights for training purposes.

Related topics:SASBlackpoolLancashireBlackpool AirportExercise

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice