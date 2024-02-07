News you can trust since 1886
Salford care home praised by care regulator

A Salford care home is delighted to have been classed as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the second highest rating possible.
By Alexander RobertsContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
The team at Anchor’s Beechfield Lodge care home on Eccles Old Roadwas celebrating this week after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Beechfield Lodge, which cares for 60residents, received high marks in all five categories: safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity and leadership.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of Beechfield Lodge. Inspectors noted that residents were treated with dignity and respect by staff who were kind and caring.

The team at Anchor's Beechfield Lodge celebrating their Good rating from the CQC.The team at Anchor's Beechfield Lodge celebrating their Good rating from the CQC.
Inspectors also praised how Beechfield Lodge residents and their loved ones were happy with their care. Inspectors were told that the care for their relatives was “great,” and staff were ‘fantastic people’.

Sharon Bollesty, Manager of Anchor’s Beechfield Lodge care homewas thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a Good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Beechfield Lodge care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Resident Vera Lawson, 89, who has lived at Beechfield Lodge Care Home for two years, said: I think the staff are wonderful, helpful and caring. “I like Beechfield Lodge, it feels like home. In my room I have space for all my belongings and can keep snacks from my family. I like the food provided and feel happy and comfortable living here.”

