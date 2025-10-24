Safety procedures should have been put in place for "vulnerable" prisoner at Garth Prison, inquest told

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST
Safety procedures should have been put in place for a "vulnerable" prisoner who self-harmed weeks before his death, an inquest was told.

Aaron Taylor, 32, self-harmed at Garth Prison near Leyland on August 4 2023 - 24 days before his death.

But an ACCT procedure which would have meant more checks on Mr Taylor's welfare was not put in place. And it would "probably" still have been in place at the time of his death, the inquest was told.

Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023.placeholder image
Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023. | Petition.Org

Preston-born Mr Taylor was found hanged at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023. His family claims that, despite fears about his mental health, not enough was done to protect him from harm.

The inquest has already heard that one officer on duty on the night he died had been dismissed after failing to carry out an early morning check on Mr Taylor.

Senior Lancashire coroner Chris Long is holding an inquest into Mr Taylor's death.

A jury has been sworn in and the hearing is expected to last up to two weeks.

Paul Finch, custodial manager at Garth, told the inquest at County Hall, Preston, that Mr Taylor was on "Echo" wing at the prison. It was a separate unit for vulnerable prisoners - and Mr Taylor had been on it before.

An ACCT was in place when Mr Taylor was transferred from HMP Preston, and it was closed on February 21. Another was opened in March and closed in May.

Mr Finch said an ACCT would be tailored to each case - and could involve frequent checks on a prisoner, even through the night.

Mr Finch said that on August 4, when he himself was on holiday, Mr Taylor self- harmed. He became aware of it when he returned.

Asked about the incident, Mr Finch said he felt an ACCT should have been opened after that happened. He agreed that it would "probably" have still been in force at the time of Mr Taylor's death.

The inquest has heard that an officer doing a roll call should have checked on Mr Taylor at between 5am and 6am on August 28. He did not - and Mr Taylor was found hanged in his cell by another officer at around 8am.

The hearing continues.

Anyone needing support can call The Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116 123.

