One of golf’s most prestigious competitions -the Ryder Cup - tees off today, but did you know it has it’s roots in Lancashire?

The biennial competition between the best golfers in America and Europe has been running since 1927, and this year the 45th Ryder Cup Matches will be held in the United States from September 26–28, on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

Europe is the holder of the Ryder Cup after its win over the United States in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Golfers representing Europe this year include Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton. The American team includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley and Harris English.

But where did it all begin?

The competition began as a contest between the United States and Great Britain in 1927. It was founded by Samuel Ryder, a successful businessman who was born in Walton-le-Dale near Preston on March 24, 1858.

Samuel was the fourth of the eight children of Samuel Ryder Sr, a gardener, and Elizabeth (née Martin), a dressmaker. He trained as a teacher at Owens College in Manchester (now Manchester University), but did not graduate due to ill health. After working at a shipping company in Manchester, he left to work for his father, whose business has expanded to include a nursery, florist, and seed merchant.

17th April 1929: Business man and founder of the Ryder Cup Samuel Ryder (centre) with American team captain Walter Hagen (1892 - 1969) (left) and British team captain George Duncan at a dinner function to launch the 1929 Ryder Cup at Moortown, Yorkshire. (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Friction with his father led Ryder to move south to London to join a rival seed merchant. In the 1890s, having moved to St Albans, he originated the idea of selling garden seeds in "penny packets" and built a successful business on the concept.

At the age of 50, following a period of ill health, he became an enthusiastic golfer, on the advice of his friend Frank Wheeler who suggested the sport would help him get more fresh air. Then from 1923 to 1925 he, together with his brother James, started sponsoring a number of golf tournaments and matches mostly at his home club of Verulam near St Albans.

In early 1926 the idea for a match between British and American professional golfers was proposed. It was played at Wentworth Golf Club and Ryder became involved and sponsored the event.

"I trust that the effect of this match will be to influence a cordial, friendly and peaceful feeling throughout the whole civilised world… I look upon the Royal and Ancient game as being a powerful force that influences the best things in humanity." | Getty Images

It served as a precursor to the first official match for the Ryder Cup, staged at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts, USA during June 1927. The format, which is still used today, consists of a competition staged in alternate years, with the two sides taking turns as hosts. Ryder attended the first two home matches played at Moortown and Southport in 1929 and 1933 respectively, being especially pleased to present the cup to Britain's successful captain George Duncan in 1929.

The gold trophy was manufactured by Mappin & Webb and cost nearly £300 at that time. A replica of the original trophy is now presented to the winners.