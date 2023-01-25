The westbound carriageway of the motorway, heading towards Preston, was closed for a short time after the incident at around 6:45am.

Emergency services were able to open part of the road soon after and traffic is now said to be getting past the scene, although congestion is said to be heavy as drivers try to get to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision happened between Junction 4 (the A666 for Darwen and Blackburn South) and Junction 3 (the A674 for Blackburn West, Wheelton and Walton-le-Dale).

Emergency services closed the motorway for a short time.

Traffic backed up as far as Junction 5 (the Guide turn-off) on the westbound carriageway and the opposite eastbound carriageway was also affected, with slow traffic back to Walton Summit.