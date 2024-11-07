Run wild with Stick Man this winter at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 19:25 BST
Join the festive celebration at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse in Blackpool for an enchanting experience with beloved characters.

Celebrate the festive season at the Clubhouse Christmas dance party where you can dance along to some family-favourites with Stick Man

You'll also get the opportunity to meet this beloved character and capture the moment with a keepsake photo for the ultimate Christmas experience.

The event will run from November 9 to January 5.

Continue the fun as you burst through the pages of your favourite stories into a magical place of imagination, creativity, discovery, and play.

Adapted from some of the UK’s most loved children’s stories by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, your little adventure-seekers will come face to face with beloved characters from The Gruffalo, Zog, The Snail and the Whale, Room on the Broom and more.

With six captivating and immersive zones, this play experience is enjoyable for all children under 10 years old.

Don’t miss out on this festive experience at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse on the Promenade.

Create unforgettable memories with your family and friends, surrounded by the warmth and wonder of the season.

For further information about The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse and to book tickets, visit: https://www.gruffaloclubhouse.com/blackpool/

