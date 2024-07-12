RSPCA's delight as loveable Pocket Bully Moon finds her forever home after one year of waiting
Moon, had been in the care of the RSPCA Preston and District for the past year, with the branch providing regular updates on her including a day trip to the beach.
Described as the centre’s sweetheart, sadly she arrived after being previously used for breeding.
A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “After searching for her forever home for over a year, we are happy to say that Moon has finally got a home to call her own, with a family who understands and accepts her special needs and has plenty of love to give for a lovely girl that deserves so much of it!
“Good Luck to you Moon! we're so happy to see your new life start!”
Many who had been following Moon’s story were also quick to express their happiness.
One person said they had been watching her for over a year and were ‘so happy she's found her forever home’. Another added that it was ‘wonderful news’.
