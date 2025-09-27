Adopters have come forward to offer new homes to a group of puppies who were abandoned in a crate in Lancashire.

The five Lurcher cross dogs were found in Bullough Park, Accrington, at the end of last month. They were collected by the police and taken to a vet before being transferred into the care of the RSPCA.

Happier times are ahead for five Lurcher puppies found abandoned in a crate in Bullough Park, Accrington. | RSPCA

The animal welfare charity is appealing to anyone who recognises the pups or has information about the incident to get in touch.

The male and four females were aged between three and four months old. None of the litter was microchipped.

After a further health check at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital they were taken to a private boarding establishment on behalf of the animal welfare charity.

When space became available, two of the females, Ellie and Peaches, were transferred to the RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch rehoming centre in Huncoat.

They are being looked after by one of the branch’s experienced foster carers and have since gained confidence after initially being quite nervous and timid.

Females Mort and Gloria and their sibling King Julian, travelled further afield to the RSPCA’s Hull & East Riding Branch. Mort and Gloria quickly found loving new homes and King Julian has been reserved.

Lurcher pup Ellie | RSPCA

Lancashire East Branch’s Centre Manager, Jeanette Ainscough, said: “Ellie and Peaches have been through quite an ordeal but they’ve made heart-warming progress in foster care.

“In situations like this, our volunteer fosterers play an invaluable role as they can offer animals, especially young pups like Ellie and Peaches, a calm and loving environment during their rehabilitation and help to improve their chances of finding a permanent loving new home.

“Some animals need one-to-one care or perhaps don't cope well in an animal centre environment and this is where our team of fantastic fosterers comes in.”

She added: “We’d love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining them. We provide full training and food and veterinary care is also covered. Not only will you be providing life-changing support for a needy animal, you will also be helping to alleviate real pressure on our resources here at the centre.”

A potential match has already been found for chocolate-coloured Ellie but Peaches is still looking for a new home. Her favourite pastime is sitting in the garden and watching the world go by. Her foster carer says she loves playing with her toys, greeting visitors and is learning excellent manners.

Peaches would thrive in a home with dog-savvy children over the age of five and could live with another canine, but not cats. She is partially house-trained and will need ongoing support in this area.

Anyone with information about the puppies, who were found on Wednesday, August 27, is urged to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line on quoting reference number 01617492.