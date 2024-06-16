Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is set to mark its 200th birthday amid its busiest week of the year

The animal charity is using its landmark anniversary to issue a rallying call to the people in Lancashire to join a million-strong movement for animals.

Last year, across England and Wales, the charity took an astonishing 31,947 calls to its emergency line during its birthday week (12-18 June) - more than any other week of the entire year. The charity's rescuers also dealt with 5,573 incidents in that week alone - with its dedicated frontline teams responding to countless pets, wild and other animals subjected to cruelty, neglect and mistreatment. Some 196 of the incidents dealt with that week were in Lancashire, with the charity dealing with a total of 10,515 separate incidents across the county throughout 2023.

The RSPCA is celebrating 200 years of helping animals across Lancashire. | RSPCA

Animal rescuers are now braced for another busy period this year - as they prepare to celebrate 200 years. It has already been incredibly busy for officers throughout their 200th year - with 330,415 calls from across England and Wales received by the charity's emergency line (up to 27 May) even before the busiest summer months begin; and rescuers dealing with a whopping 116,512 incidents of concern.

Earlier this year, in Lancashire, an emaciated dog found straying by a member of the public was totally transformed after a few weeks in the care of the charity. Staffie cross Rupert was found on Barden Lane in Burnley on March 29, and a vet was so shocked by his emaciated appearance that they contacted the RSPCA.

Rupert then went into the care of the RSPCA’s Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch, where he gained weight and had his life turned around. Now the charity is urging people to join its million-strong movement with animals facing "some of the biggest threats in our history" - including the cost of living crisis, the growth of intensive farming and climate change.

Staffie cross Rupert before and after. | RSPCA

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: "Our dedicated rescue teams are so busy on the frontline for animals, and - as we celebrate our landmark 200th anniversary this week - we're expecting to be as busy as ever. "Our birthday week was the busiest week of the whole year last year - and we’re proud that, working with the public, we’re continuing to help animals in Lancashire and across the country.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone "But we know we can't do this alone - and the support of our friends in the animal welfare sector, and the public, is set to be more important than ever as we all look to work together to create a kinder, better world for all animals." He added: "To keep creating a better world for every animal, we need more people to take action. That's why, in our 200th year, we want one million people to join our movement - and to share in our vision for every kind."

In the 200 years since its formation, the RSPCA has worked to change industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives - and believes working with the public, and education, will be key with animals now facing a raft of new challenges.