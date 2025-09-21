A road in Rossendale has been closed due to a fallen tree, with seven flood warnings still in place in Lancashire.

Haslington Road in Rossendale has closed between St Mary’s Chambers and Tesco due to a fallen tree partially blocking the road.

Rosendale Police and Blackburn and Darwen Police are assisting Highways to clear the road as quickly as possible but is likely the road will be closed for some time.

Those travelling are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

The incident happens 6 flood alerts continue to be in place in the following Lancashire areas:

- Lower River Douglas

- River Lostock and River Yarrow

- Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

- Upper Rive Aire catchment

- Upper Rive Douglas

- Upper River Eden