Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team called out to help find missing teen on Pendle Hill
Team members from Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team were deployed to the Ribble Valley at around 3pm on Thursday following reports a teen had gone missing near to the Nick of Pendle.
Bolton Mountain Rescue Team, Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England, Lancashire Constabulary, and coastguard helicopters all provided further assistance. The teenager was found in Clitheroe two hours later.
A spokesperson for the RPMRT said: “One of our ATVs made its way up Pendle from Barley and over the summit via scout cairn towards the top of Ogden Clough whilst the incident control was set up with the police at the Wellsprings.
“As more information was gathered from the police and search areas arranged, the teenager was located by police some distance away in Clitheroe at approximately 5-20pm. Team members withdrew from the hill and stood down, vehicles returned and washed to be ready again should any assistance be required throughout the local community.”
Who are the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team
The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team is a fully voluntary organisation which responds to those in need in the local community. The teams' volunteers are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and rely entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service.
You can help with the work they do and support the team by texting 'RPMRT' and an amount (ie 'RPMRT10') to 70085 to donate. Alternatively, donate online at www.justgiving.com/RPMRT or www.donr.com/rpmrt